Top Stories
Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Water' During 'Sunday Service' Coachella Set - Watch!

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Water' During 'Sunday Service' Coachella Set - Watch!

What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sun, 21 April 2019 at 3:12 pm

Ariel Winter Hangs Out With Levi Meaden After Her Workout

Ariel Winter Hangs Out With Levi Meaden After Her Workout

Ariel Winter meets up with her boyfriend Levi Meaden after hitting the gym!

The 21-year-old Modern Family actress and the 31-year-old Unspeakable actor were spotted out and about on Friday (April 19) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariel Winter

They chatted, shopped, and stayed hydrated – Levi with a drink from his own to-go cup, and Ariel with a water bottle and a pink drink from Lemonade.

Ariel‘s gym attire included a long-sleeve black mesh top with red detailing over a black sports bra, black leggings, and black and white Nike sneakers.

Levi kept it casual in a blue shirt, blue jeans, black and white Vans sneakers, and sunglasses.

“This is such an important series @unspeakabletv and I am so proud of @levi_meaden ❤️,” Ariel captioned an Instagram video from Levi‘s show the next day. “The first clip is from episode 5 (aired last night) and the second is from episode 6 which airs tonight at 9pm PST on @sundancetv 💔.”

ICYMI, check out the lengthy response Ariel recently gave when asked why she’s “so thin.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • This well-known lawyer is praising Kim Kardashian - TMZ
  • Adrienne Bailon dishes on a possible Cheetah Girls reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are thrilled Adele and her husband split - TooFab
  • Anjelica Huston is slamming the fur industry - The Hollywood Reporter
  • James Maslow is baring his hot six-pack! - Just Jared Jr