Ariel Winter Hangs Out With Levi Meaden After Her Workout

Ariel Winter meets up with her boyfriend Levi Meaden after hitting the gym!

The 21-year-old Modern Family actress and the 31-year-old Unspeakable actor were spotted out and about on Friday (April 19) in Studio City, Calif.

They chatted, shopped, and stayed hydrated – Levi with a drink from his own to-go cup, and Ariel with a water bottle and a pink drink from Lemonade.

Ariel‘s gym attire included a long-sleeve black mesh top with red detailing over a black sports bra, black leggings, and black and white Nike sneakers.

Levi kept it casual in a blue shirt, blue jeans, black and white Vans sneakers, and sunglasses.

“This is such an important series @unspeakabletv and I am so proud of @levi_meaden ❤️,” Ariel captioned an Instagram video from Levi‘s show the next day. “The first clip is from episode 5 (aired last night) and the second is from episode 6 which airs tonight at 9pm PST on @sundancetv 💔.”

