Bridgit Mendler & Griffin Cleverly Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order for Bridgit Mendler and Griffin Cleverly!

The Good Luck Charlie actress and her boyfriend revealed the exciting news on Easter Sunday (April 21) on her Instagram.

“We thought we should share the news 😜🎉 Griff you are a deep thinker, a steadfast companion, a cheerleader and a challenger, and the biggest goof I know. Looking forward to holding ur hand forever 💜,” Bridgit wrote on her Instagram along with a cute selfie showing off her new engagement ring.

Congratulations to the happy couple!