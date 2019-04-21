Top Stories
What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Brooklyn Beckham & Girlfriend Hana Cross Go Jewelry Shopping

Brooklyn Beckham & Girlfriend Hana Cross Go Jewelry Shopping

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross couple up to do some jewelry shopping together!

The 20-year-old son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham and his girlfriend were spotted leaving XIV Karats on Saturday (April 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Hana walked in front of Brooklyn with her arms crossed as they made their way out.

Earlier this week, Brooklyn took to Instagram to pay tribute to his mom Victoria on her 45th birthday. “Happy birthday mum xx I love you so much x you are the best mum and an amazing woman xx,” he wrote along with a sweet throwback photo.

ICYMI, Brooklyn and Hana spent last weekend at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival.
