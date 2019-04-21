Top Stories
What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sun, 21 April 2019 at 8:31 am

Celebrity Prisoner Easter Dinner Meals Revealed
  • This is what stars including Soulja Boy, Bill Cosby and Suge Knight will eat in jail for Easter. – TMZ
  • Maluma is looking so hot in this video! – Just Jared Jr
  • Did you miss this Beyonce moment? – Lainey Gossip
  • Was Stephanie Pratt disowned? – TooFab
  • Here’s everything we know about Toy Story 4… – The Hollywood Reporter
  • This well-known lawyer is praising Kim Kardashian - TMZ
  • Adrienne Bailon dishes on a possible Cheetah Girls reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are thrilled Adele and her husband split - TooFab
  • Anjelica Huston is slamming the fur industry - The Hollywood Reporter
  • James Maslow is baring his hot six-pack! - Just Jared Jr