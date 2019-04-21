Top Stories
What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sun, 21 April 2019 at 12:39 pm

Elle Fanning Shows Off Her Fit Physique After Boxing Workout

Elle Fanning Shows Off Her Fit Physique After Boxing Workout

Elle Fanning stays in shape with a boxing workout!

The 21-year-old Teen Spirit actress – who just celebrated her birthday in Las Vegas – was spotted leaving her session on Saturday (April 20) in Orange County, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elle Fanning

She rocked a striped crop top with matching leggings, sneakers, a gray sweatshirt tied around her waist, a heart-shaped necklace, and a gray scrunchie.

Elle carried her pink boxing gloves and a cute strawberry-printed Gucci purse as she walked to her car.

“Got to sneak peak a beautiful gem of a film #TeenSpirit the other day starring @ellefanning directed by @maxminghella and I highly recommend it so much that I sat for a podcast about it!” Katy Perry shared on Instagram earlier this week. “Will link chat soon but check out film first, in theaters THIS WEEKEND BB’s (spoiler alert they were inspired by Part Of Me doc… which is surreal and so sweet) @teenspiritmov 💞.”

Elle responded, “AHHHHHH!!!!!! This is the coolest!!! I absolutely loved every second of talking to you 😻😻😻.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Elle Fanning

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • This well-known lawyer is praising Kim Kardashian - TMZ
  • Adrienne Bailon dishes on a possible Cheetah Girls reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are thrilled Adele and her husband split - TooFab
  • Anjelica Huston is slamming the fur industry - The Hollywood Reporter
  • James Maslow is baring his hot six-pack! - Just Jared Jr