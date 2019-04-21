Elle Fanning Shows Off Her Fit Physique After Boxing Workout

Elle Fanning stays in shape with a boxing workout!

The 21-year-old Teen Spirit actress – who just celebrated her birthday in Las Vegas – was spotted leaving her session on Saturday (April 20) in Orange County, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elle Fanning

She rocked a striped crop top with matching leggings, sneakers, a gray sweatshirt tied around her waist, a heart-shaped necklace, and a gray scrunchie.

Elle carried her pink boxing gloves and a cute strawberry-printed Gucci purse as she walked to her car.

“Got to sneak peak a beautiful gem of a film #TeenSpirit the other day starring @ellefanning directed by @maxminghella and I highly recommend it so much that I sat for a podcast about it!” Katy Perry shared on Instagram earlier this week. “Will link chat soon but check out film first, in theaters THIS WEEKEND BB’s (spoiler alert they were inspired by Part Of Me doc… which is surreal and so sweet) @teenspiritmov 💞.”

Elle responded, “AHHHHHH!!!!!! This is the coolest!!! I absolutely loved every second of talking to you 😻😻😻.”