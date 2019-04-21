Top Stories
Ben Affleck &amp; Jennifer Garner Attend Easter Sunday Church Service Together

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Attend Easter Sunday Church Service Together

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Water' During 'Sunday Service' Coachella Set - Watch!

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Water' During 'Sunday Service' Coachella Set - Watch!

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sun, 21 April 2019 at 9:03 pm

Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Pick Up Last Minute Easter Gifts!

Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Pick Up Last Minute Easter Gifts!

Emma Roberts leads the way as she and Garrett Hedlund leave a store after picking up two unicorn Easter baskets on Sunday afternoon (April 21) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old American Horror Story actress donned a light-blue dress and white sneakers while the 34-year-old Triple Frontier actor looked cool in a tan jacket over a striped, buttoned-down shirt and jeans as they headed off for an Easter party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts

Earlier this week, Emma was spotted leaving Nine Zero One Salon sipping on an iced coffee as she headed home after getting her hair done.

Emma and Garrett have been dating for the past few weeks now after it was revealed last month that Emma and fiance Evan Peters had broken off their engagement.
Just Jared on Facebook
emma roberts garrett hedlund pick up some easter gifts 01
emma roberts garrett hedlund pick up some easter gifts 02
emma roberts garrett hedlund pick up some easter gifts 03
emma roberts garrett hedlund pick up some easter gifts 04
emma roberts garrett hedlund pick up some easter gifts 05
emma roberts garrett hedlund pick up some easter gifts 06
emma roberts garrett hedlund pick up some easter gifts 07
emma roberts garrett hedlund pick up some easter gifts 08
emma roberts garrett hedlund pick up some easter gifts 09

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • This well-known lawyer is praising Kim Kardashian - TMZ
  • Adrienne Bailon dishes on a possible Cheetah Girls reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are thrilled Adele and her husband split - TooFab
  • Anjelica Huston is slamming the fur industry - The Hollywood Reporter
  • James Maslow is baring his hot six-pack! - Just Jared Jr