Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Pick Up Last Minute Easter Gifts!

Emma Roberts leads the way as she and Garrett Hedlund leave a store after picking up two unicorn Easter baskets on Sunday afternoon (April 21) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old American Horror Story actress donned a light-blue dress and white sneakers while the 34-year-old Triple Frontier actor looked cool in a tan jacket over a striped, buttoned-down shirt and jeans as they headed off for an Easter party.

Earlier this week, Emma was spotted leaving Nine Zero One Salon sipping on an iced coffee as she headed home after getting her hair done.

Emma and Garrett have been dating for the past few weeks now after it was revealed last month that Emma and fiance Evan Peters had broken off their engagement.