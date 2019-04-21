Top Stories
Ben Affleck &amp; Jennifer Garner Attend Easter Sunday Church Service Together

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Water' During 'Sunday Service' Coachella Set - Watch!

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sun, 21 April 2019 at 6:58 pm

Fergie Heads to Easter Church Service in L.A.

Fergie struts her way through the parking lot as she arrives at a church service on Easter Sunday (April 21) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old singer and shoe designer looked super chic in a black blazer with coordinating short-shorts, and heels as she attended the service with 5-year-old son Axl (not pictured).

The day before, Fergie took Axl to a neighborhood egg hunt where she and her son snapped a photo with the Easter bunny!

Head to Fergie‘s Instagram here to see the photo!
