Florence + the Machine: 'Jenny of Oldstones' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Florence + the Machine has a new song featured in the final season of Game of Thrones!

Lead singer Florence Welch debuted “Jenny of Oldstones” during the closing credits of the second episode.

“When I first heard the song it sounded like a Celtic lullaby to me,” Florence said about the song. “Celtic music has always been in my blood, so I felt like I could do something with it. The magic and ritual in Game of Thrones, not to mention the costumes, have always appealed to me. I am honoured to be a part of the final season.”

You can download “Jenny of Oldstones” off of iTunes here – and listen to the song now!

