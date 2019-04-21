Top Stories
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Attend Easter Sunday Church Service Together

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Water' During 'Sunday Service' Coachella Set - Watch!

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sun, 21 April 2019 at 6:28 pm

Hailey Bieber Joins Kardashian-Jenners at Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' at Coachella

Hailey Bieber hangs out with the Kardashian-Jenners at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival!

The 22-year-old model was spotted making her way through the crowd to check out Kanye West‘s “Sunday Service” set on Sunday (April 21) in Indio, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Bieber

She stood with Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and the rest of the fam.

Hailey rocked a sleeveless gold dress with a black belt, white sneakers, large gold earrings, a gold chain necklace, trendy black sunglasses, and a phone case from husband Justin Bieber‘s line Drew House, styling her hair into a sleek bun.

“My only bubba,” Hailey captioned the cute Instagram post below that same day.

ICYMI, Justin joined Hailey at Coachella last weekend.
