Hailey Bieber Joins Kardashian-Jenners at Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' at Coachella

Hailey Bieber hangs out with the Kardashian-Jenners at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival!

The 22-year-old model was spotted making her way through the crowd to check out Kanye West‘s “Sunday Service” set on Sunday (April 21) in Indio, Calif.

She stood with Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and the rest of the fam.

Hailey rocked a sleeveless gold dress with a black belt, white sneakers, large gold earrings, a gold chain necklace, trendy black sunglasses, and a phone case from husband Justin Bieber‘s line Drew House, styling her hair into a sleek bun.

“My only bubba,” Hailey captioned the cute Instagram post below that same day.

ICYMI, Justin joined Hailey at Coachella last weekend.