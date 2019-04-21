How Much Will 'Avengers: Endgame' Need to Earn to Be Highest Earning Marvel Film? See Full List of Box Office Grosses!
Marvel‘s latest release, Avengers: Endgame, could make box office history with the total gross for their upcoming film.
We’ve compiled a list of every Marvel movie to date, and the final box office numbers associated with each film.
Avengers: Endgame will have to earn more that $700 million to be the highest grossing Marvel movie to date. Can you guess which is number one on this list?
Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters on April 26. Be sure to grab your tickets now!
Click inside for the full list of Marvel box office numbers…
Marvel Box Office Numbers Over the Years
1. Black Panther (2018) – $700,059,566
2. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – $678,815,482
3. Marvel’s The Avengers (2012) – $623,357,910
4. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) – $459,005,868
5. Iron Man 3 (2013) – $409,013,994
6. Captain America: Civil War (2016) – $408,084,349
7. Captain Marvel (2019) – $394,071,133
8. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) – $389,813,101
9. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2016) – $337,886,200
10. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 (2014) – $333,176,600
11. Iron Man (2008) – $318,412,101
12. Thor: Ragnarok (2017) – $315,058,289
13. Iron Man 2 (2010) – $312,433,331
14. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) – $259,766,572
15. Doctor Strange (2016) – $232,641,920
16. Ant-Man & the Wasp (2018) – $216,648,740
17. Thor: The Dark World (2013) – $206,362,140
18. Thor (2011) – $181,030,624
19. Ant Man (2015) – $180,202,163
20. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) – $176,654,505
Also on Just Jared
JJ Links Around The Web
- This well-known lawyer is praising Kim Kardashian - TMZ
- Adrienne Bailon dishes on a possible Cheetah Girls reunion - Just Jared Jr
- Fans are thrilled Adele and her husband split - TooFab
- Anjelica Huston is slamming the fur industry - The Hollywood Reporter
- James Maslow is baring his hot six-pack! - Just Jared Jr