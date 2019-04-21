How Much Will 'Avengers: Endgame' Need to Earn to Be Highest Earning Marvel Film? See Full List of Box Office Grosses!

Marvel‘s latest release, Avengers: Endgame, could make box office history with the total gross for their upcoming film.

We’ve compiled a list of every Marvel movie to date, and the final box office numbers associated with each film.

Avengers: Endgame will have to earn more that $700 million to be the highest grossing Marvel movie to date. Can you guess which is number one on this list?

Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters on April 26. Be sure to grab your tickets now!

Click inside for the full list of Marvel box office numbers…

Marvel Box Office Numbers Over the Years

1. Black Panther (2018) – $700,059,566

2. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – $678,815,482

3. Marvel’s The Avengers (2012) – $623,357,910

4. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) – $459,005,868

5. Iron Man 3 (2013) – $409,013,994

6. Captain America: Civil War (2016) – $408,084,349

7. Captain Marvel (2019) – $394,071,133

8. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) – $389,813,101

9. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2016) – $337,886,200

10. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 (2014) – $333,176,600

11. Iron Man (2008) – $318,412,101

12. Thor: Ragnarok (2017) – $315,058,289

13. Iron Man 2 (2010) – $312,433,331

14. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) – $259,766,572

15. Doctor Strange (2016) – $232,641,920

16. Ant-Man & the Wasp (2018) – $216,648,740

17. Thor: The Dark World (2013) – $206,362,140

18. Thor (2011) – $181,030,624

19. Ant Man (2015) – $180,202,163

20. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) – $176,654,505