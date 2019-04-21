Top Stories
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Attend Easter Sunday Church Service Together

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Water' During 'Sunday Service' Coachella Set - Watch!

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sun, 21 April 2019 at 7:27 pm

Jaden & Willow Smith Check Out Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' Coachella Set

Willow Smith and her older brother Jaden Smith support Kanye West at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival!

The 18-year-old “Female Energy” singer and the 20-year-old “SOHO” rapper were spotted dancing along to the 41-year-old “I Love It” rapper’s “Sunday Service” performance on Sunday (April 21) in Indio, Calif.

They were joined by Jaden‘s girlfriend Odessa Adlon, Willow‘s rumored beau Tyler Cole, and more friends.

Willow stayed cool in a graphic t-shirt, a blue sports bra with black leggings, “Love You” socks, colorful sneakers, and a “Loved” necklace, keeping hydrated with a water.

Jaden, sporting Syre t-shirt with a denim vest and an Erys necklace (his upcoming project), wrapped his arm around Odessa as they enjoyed the sunshine.

ICYMI, watch a video of Will Smith surprising the crowd during Jaden‘s set on Friday!
