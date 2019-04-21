Jesse Williams & Girlfriend Taylour Paige Hang Out at Coachella 2019 Weekend Two!

Jesse Williams and Taylour Paige are still going strong!

The 37-year-old Grey’s Anatomy actor and director and 28-year-old Hit the Floor actress were spotted picking up something to eat while they were at weekend two of 2019 Coachella Music Festival on Saturday afternoon (April 20) in Indio, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jesse Williams

Jesse kept things cool in an all black outfit and blue hat while Taylour sported a yellow bodysuit and cutoff denim shorts as they spent the the day at the music festival.

Jesse and Taylour have been linked to each other since February when they were photographed holding hands leaving Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s After Oscars Party.