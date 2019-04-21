Top Stories
Ben Affleck &amp; Jennifer Garner Attend Easter Sunday Church Service Together

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Water' During 'Sunday Service' Coachella Set - Watch!

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sun, 21 April 2019 at 6:28 pm

Jessica Simpson Shares First Family Photo with Baby Birdie for Easter!

Jessica Simpson Shares First Family Photo with Baby Birdie for Easter!

Jessica Simpson is debuting new photos of newborn daughter Birdie for Easter!

The 38-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram on Sunday (April 21) to share an adorable photo of her family for Easter.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Simpson

“Happy Easter from the Johnson Family, Party of 5! 🐣🐇🐰,” Jessica captioned the photo of herself holding daughter, 1 month, while husband Eric Johnson holds son Ace, 5, and daughter Maxwell, 7, stands in between them.

Jessica then shared a photo of Birdie sleeping in a bassinet and then another of Maxi posing with her sleeping baby sister.

Jessica and Eric welcomed baby Birdie back in March.

See the other photos inside!

Birdie Mae Johnson

💕 SISTERS 💕 #MAXIDREW #BIRDIEMAE

Photos: Instagram: @jessicasimpson
