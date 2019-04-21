Jessica Simpson Shares First Family Photo with Baby Birdie for Easter!
Jessica Simpson is debuting new photos of newborn daughter Birdie for Easter!
The 38-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram on Sunday (April 21) to share an adorable photo of her family for Easter.
“Happy Easter from the Johnson Family, Party of 5! 🐣🐇🐰,” Jessica captioned the photo of herself holding daughter, 1 month, while husband Eric Johnson holds son Ace, 5, and daughter Maxwell, 7, stands in between them.
Jessica then shared a photo of Birdie sleeping in a bassinet and then another of Maxi posing with her sleeping baby sister.
Jessica and Eric welcomed baby Birdie back in March.
