Sun, 21 April 2019 at 2:46 am

John Legend Meets Up with Friends for Dinner in Beverly Hills

John Legend Meets Up with Friends for Dinner in Beverly Hills

John Legend flashes a smile as he picks up his car from the valet outside of the Madeo restaurant on Thursday night (April 18) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 30-year-old EGOT winner kept things cool in a tan, suede jacket over a black, buttoned-up shirt and black jeans as he grabbed dinner with a few friends.

Over the weekend, John‘s wife Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to share a selfie of she, John, and her mom Vilailuck along with kids Luna, 3, and Miles, 11 months, at the zoo!

View this post on Instagram

🦒🦒 Santa Barbara 🦒🦒

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

