Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Water' During 'Sunday Service' Coachella Set - Watch!

Kanye West is taking everyone to church.

The 41-year-old Ye rapper performed his first public “Sunday Service” during the 2019 Coachella Music Festival on Sunday (April 21) in Indio Calif.

The performance was hosted on a private dirt “mountain” constructed in the campground section, and included a new song called “Water.”

“We are water / Clean us like the rain in spring / Take the chlorine out of conversation” are some of the lyrics, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The event was live-streamed on YouTube beginning at 9 a.m. PT.

The entire Kardashian-West-Jenner family was in the house, as well as Chance the Rapper and Teyana Taylor, who also performed during the set. DMX also appeared for a prayer, which caused Kanye to get emotional and cry.

Choir members wore clay-colored Yeezy sneakers, pants and a tunic choir robe, and began after nearly 40 minutes of instrumentals before launching into gospel songs and hymns.

Kanye also performed “All Falls Down,” but largely let the choir perform during the set.

Click inside to see the full “Sunday Service” set list, via Pitchfork…

Kanye West: “Ultralight Beam” / “Ultralight Prayer”

“How Excellent”

“No Greater Love”

Pastor T.L. Barrett: “Father Stretch My Hands”

Kanye West: “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1”

Kanye West: “Power”

“Lift Him Up”

The Clark Sisters: “Ha Ya (Eternal Life)”

Otis Redding: “Try a Little Tenderness”

JAY-Z / Kanye West: “Otis”

Stevie Wonder: “As”

Soul II Soul: “Back to Life (However Do You Want Me)”

Kanye West: “Everything We Need”

Teyana Taylor: “Never Would Have Made It”

Aly-Us: “Follow Me”

Kanye West: “Fade”

Cajmere: “Brighter Days (Underground Goodie Mix)” [ft. Dajaé]

Kirk Franklin: “Brighter Day”

“This Is the Day That the Lord Has Made”

Shirley Caesar: “Satan, We’re Gonna Tear Your Kingdom Down”

Kanye West: “Lift Yourself”

Kanye West: “All Falls Down”

Kanye West: “Water”

Kanye West: “Ultralight Beam”

DMX Prayer

Kanye West: “Jesus Walks”

The Clark Sisters: “You Brought the Sunshine”

Kanye West: “Fade”