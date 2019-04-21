Top Stories
Sun, 21 April 2019

Kardashian-Jenners Support Kanye West at 'Sunday Service' Coachella Set

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian check out Kanye West‘s “Sunday Service” at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars, ages 38 and 34, respectively, teamed up to watch the 41-year-old “I Love It” rapper’s set at the event on Sunday (April 21) in Indio, Calif.

Kim sported thin sunglasses and a light purple, sleeveless turtleneck top while supporting her husband, while Khloe donned a light yellow dress with oversized sunglasses, tan boots, and a Louis Vuitton bag.

They were also joined by their family members Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and her boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kylie and Travis embraced each other lovingly and shared a kiss in the crowd.

The group looked happy as they soaked up the festival sunshine.

Watch the service, where Kanye debuted his new song “Water,” here!

