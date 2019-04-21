Katy Perry Transforms Into Ursula for 'American Idol' - See the Photos!

Top Stories
Katy Perry is going all out for Disney Night on American Idol!

The 34-year-old singer and judge’s hairstylist Chris Appleton took to his Instagram Story on Sunday (April 21) to share a video of Katy all decked out as Ursula from The Little Mermaid.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

In the video, Katy cackles for another friend taking photos of her donning purple makeup, a crazy white wig, and a sparkling tentacles costume while holding onto a glass of shrimp cocktail.

“Ready for my close-up, all I want is their voice #DisneyNight #AmericanIdol,” Katy tweeted along with a gif of Ursula ahead of the show.

You can catch new episodes of American Idol on Sundays and Mondays at 8pm ET on ABC.
Just Jared on Facebook
katy perry transforms into ursula for american idol 01
katy perry transforms into ursula for american idol 02
katy perry transforms into ursula for american idol 03
katy perry transforms into ursula for american idol 04
katy perry transforms into ursula for american idol 05
katy perry transforms into ursula for american idol 06

Photos: Instagram: @chrisappleton1
Posted to: American Idol, Chris Appleton, Katy Perry

