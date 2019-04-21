Katy Perry Transforms Into Ursula for 'American Idol' - See the Photos!

Katy Perry is going all out for Disney Night on American Idol!

The 34-year-old singer and judge’s hairstylist Chris Appleton took to his Instagram Story on Sunday (April 21) to share a video of Katy all decked out as Ursula from The Little Mermaid.

In the video, Katy cackles for another friend taking photos of her donning purple makeup, a crazy white wig, and a sparkling tentacles costume while holding onto a glass of shrimp cocktail.

“Ready for my close-up, all I want is their voice #DisneyNight #AmericanIdol,” Katy tweeted along with a gif of Ursula ahead of the show.

You can catch new episodes of American Idol on Sundays and Mondays at 8pm ET on ABC.