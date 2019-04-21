Lea Michele Performs 'Part of Your World' on 'American Idol' - Watch Now!

Lea Michele slays the stage with an incredible performance during American Idol!

The 32-year-old actress and singer stopped by the singing competition’s Disney-themed Night for a performance with the Top 10 contestants on Sunday (April 21).

Lea and the contestants came out on stage and performed “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid.

It was recently announced that Lea will be playing the role of Ariel in the upcoming Hollywood Bowl concert production of The Little Mermaid! The production will have two performances – on May 17 and 18.

