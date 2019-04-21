Top Stories
The 'Game of Thrones' Moment Everyone Will Be Talking About...

The 'Game of Thrones' Moment Everyone Will Be Talking About...

Ben Affleck &amp; Jennifer Garner Attend Easter Sunday Church Service Together

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Attend Easter Sunday Church Service Together

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Water' During 'Sunday Service' Coachella Set - Watch!

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Water' During 'Sunday Service' Coachella Set - Watch!

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sun, 21 April 2019 at 10:55 pm

Lea Michele Performs 'Part of Your World' on 'American Idol' - Watch Now!

Lea Michele Performs 'Part of Your World' on 'American Idol' - Watch Now!

Lea Michele slays the stage with an incredible performance during American Idol!

The 32-year-old actress and singer stopped by the singing competition’s Disney-themed Night for a performance with the Top 10 contestants on Sunday (April 21).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lea Michele

Lea and the contestants came out on stage and performed “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid.

It was recently announced that Lea will be playing the role of Ariel in the upcoming Hollywood Bowl concert production of The Little Mermaid! The production will have two performances – on May 17 and 18.

Find out which two contestants were sent home tonight on Idol here.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: American Idol, Lea Michele

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • This well-known lawyer is praising Kim Kardashian - TMZ
  • Adrienne Bailon dishes on a possible Cheetah Girls reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are thrilled Adele and her husband split - TooFab
  • Anjelica Huston is slamming the fur industry - The Hollywood Reporter
  • James Maslow is baring his hot six-pack! - Just Jared Jr