Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Attend Easter Sunday Church Service Together

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Water' During 'Sunday Service' Coachella Set - Watch!

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sun, 21 April 2019 at 5:41 pm

Madonna Teases 'Medellín' Music Video With Maluma - Watch the Teasers!

Madonna is preparing to release the music video for her collaboration with Maluma, “Medellín”!

The pop icon is teasing clips from her upcoming video on her Instagram, which is set to premiere on MTV on April 24.

“I will never be what society expects me to be,” she says in one clip while in prayer pose. “I’ve seen too much.”

“Madame X loves to dance, because you can’t hit a moving target,” she proclaims in another.

“Medellín” is the lead single from Madonna‘s upcoming album, Madame X. The two superstars will also perform the song live for the first time at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Watch the teasers…
