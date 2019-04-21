Maisie Williams' Big Arya Moment Revealed in New 'Game of Thrones' Photos (Spoilers)

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading this post if you haven’t yet watched the new episode of Game of Thrones!

The second episode of Game of Thrones‘ final season included a scene that fans of Maisie Williams‘ character Arya have been waiting to see for years.

Following Arya’s reunion with Gendry (Joe Dempsie) in the season premiere last week, the characters finally kissed and slept together during the final night before the war between the living and the dead.

Click inside to read more about what happened…

“We’re probably going to die soon. I want to know what it’s like before that happens,” Arya tells Gendry after asking him about how many women he has been with. (If you’re wondering, the answer is three)

Gendry also presented Arya with the weapon that he made for her!

Click through the gallery for 30+ photos from the episode…