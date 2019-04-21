Mark Paul Gosselaar Reunites with 'Saved by the Bell' Co-Stars!

The cast of Saved by the Bell has reunited – and it feel like the ’90s all over again!

Mark Paul Gosselaar took to Instagram on Saturday night (April 20) to share a photo of himself at dinner with former co-stars Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, and Elizabeth Berkeley.

“This is what 30+ years of friendship looks like…” Mark Paul captioned the below photo.

Joining the co-stars at the dinner were their husbands and wives – including Mark Paul‘s wife Catriona McGinn, Mario‘s pregnant wife Courtney Mazza, Elizabeth‘s husband George Lauren, and Tiffani‘s husband Brady Smith.

Saved by the Bell ran on NBC from 1989 to 1993.

See the photo below!