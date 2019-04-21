Top Stories
What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sun, 21 April 2019 at 11:16 am

Mark Wahlberg Enjoys a Day Off in LA While Filming His New Movie 'Good Joe Bell'

Mark Wahlberg Enjoys a Day Off in LA While Filming His New Movie 'Good Joe Bell'

Mark Wahlberg is enjoying some time to himself.

The 47-year-old actor was spotted out and about on Saturday (April 20) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mark Wahlberg

Mark was seen filming with co-star Reid Miller for their upcoming movie Good Joe Bell on Wednesday afternoon (April 17) in Echo, Utah.

Good Joe Bell is based on the true story of a Oregonian father Joe Bell (Wahlberg) who sets out to walk across America with his son Jadin (Miller).

Connie Britton will also star in the film, which was written by Brokeback Mountain screenwriters Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry.
Just Jared on Facebook
mark wahlberg la april 2019 01
mark wahlberg la april 2019 02
mark wahlberg la april 2019 03
mark wahlberg la april 2019 04
mark wahlberg la april 2019 05

Photos: Splash News
Posted to: Mark Wahlberg

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • This well-known lawyer is praising Kim Kardashian - TMZ
  • Adrienne Bailon dishes on a possible Cheetah Girls reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are thrilled Adele and her husband split - TooFab
  • Anjelica Huston is slamming the fur industry - The Hollywood Reporter
  • James Maslow is baring his hot six-pack! - Just Jared Jr
  • Finn Loser

    just stαrtєd Some Days αgσ αnd í’vє Received 2 chєck fσr α tσtαl σf $2,200…”thαnk чσu fσr gívíng mє thís єхtrασrdínαrч σppσrtunítч tσ mαkє єхtrα mσnєч frσm hσmє. αll ínfσ αвσut thís símplє wσrk вч clíck stαrt full rєαdíng , thαnk чσu!” <!– good thsdfing ddo jo that-!>𝙍𝙚𝙖𝙙 𝙈𝙤𝙧𝙚 –>