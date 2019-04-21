Mark Wahlberg Enjoys a Day Off in LA While Filming His New Movie 'Good Joe Bell'

Mark Wahlberg is enjoying some time to himself.

The 47-year-old actor was spotted out and about on Saturday (April 20) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mark Wahlberg

Mark was seen filming with co-star Reid Miller for their upcoming movie Good Joe Bell on Wednesday afternoon (April 17) in Echo, Utah.

Good Joe Bell is based on the true story of a Oregonian father Joe Bell (Wahlberg) who sets out to walk across America with his son Jadin (Miller).

Connie Britton will also star in the film, which was written by Brokeback Mountain screenwriters Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry.