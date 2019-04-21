Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Arrives in London Ahead of Royal Birth!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (AKA Meghan Markle) is expecting any day now – and her mother, Doria Ragland, is ready!

The mother of the Duchess of Sussex arrived in London over the weekend, ET reported on Sunday (April 21).

The couple recently moved to Frogmore Cottage near Windsor Castle, where to plan to raise the royal baby.

While her due date is still unknown to the public, Meghan and Prince Harry recently confirmed that they will not pose with their newborn immediately after the birth, but will share photos with the public at a later date.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family,” they said in a statement, breaking with royal tradition.