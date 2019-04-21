Top Stories
Sun, 21 April 2019 at 5:40 pm

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Cuddle Up in Sweet Easter Selfie

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Cuddle Up in Sweet Easter Selfie

Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra are sending out some sweet Easter wishes to their fans!

The 26-year-old Jonas Brothers singer and the 36-year-old Isn’t It Romantic actress both took to Instagram on Sunday (April 21) to post photos from their day together.

“Happy Easter to you and yours!” Nick captioned the selfie below. “From me and mine. ❤️🐣.”

“Happy Easter from ours to yours.. 📸 @papakjonas 🐣 ❤️🎉,” Priyanka wrote along with another pic featuring the duo holding up their Easter baskets while posing with his mom Denise.

Nick suited up in blue, while Priyanka sported a pink top and skirt.

ICYIM, Nick recently had a four-word response when asked about having kids with Priyanka!

Click inside to see Priyanka’s post…
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Denise Jonas, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

  • KS_in_TP

    Once again they have ABSOLUTELY NO CHEMISTRY.