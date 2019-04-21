Top Stories
Sun, 21 April 2019 at 2:23 pm

Prince Harry & Prince William 'Didn't Speak' at Easter Sunday Service (Report)

Prince Harry & Prince William 'Didn't Speak' at Easter Sunday Service (Report)

Prince Harry and Prince William are reportedly keeping their distance.

The royal brothers were both in attendance at a Sunday Easter service (April 21) at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, England.

The two did not speak to each other on their way in or out of the service, and were separated by their cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall according to People. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (AKA Kate Middleton) accompanied Prince William.

The report comes amid recent reports that Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (AKA Meghan Markle), who was not in attendance, are going to Africa after the birth of their child to capitalize on their appeal to young people in the Commonwealth, as well as to put some distance between the two couples.

“Any future plans for The Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
Photos: Getty Images
  • Zaza

    Meghan Markle is a pain in the a**

  • Jenn Byondin

    They did speak. Watch the video on Daily Mail.Harry is seen leaning over to speak to Kate and William, after which they laugh.

  • HG

    We don’t know what their current relationship status is, but even if they didn’t speak and are mad at each other, it’s not like that’s abnormal. Siblings argue and have rifts. I’m lucky to be close to my siblings but we’re not best buddies 24/7.