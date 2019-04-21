Prince Harry & Prince William 'Didn't Speak' at Easter Sunday Service (Report)

Prince Harry and Prince William are reportedly keeping their distance.

The royal brothers were both in attendance at a Sunday Easter service (April 21) at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince Harry

The two did not speak to each other on their way in or out of the service, and were separated by their cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall according to People. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (AKA Kate Middleton) accompanied Prince William.

The report comes amid recent reports that Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (AKA Meghan Markle), who was not in attendance, are going to Africa after the birth of their child to capitalize on their appeal to young people in the Commonwealth, as well as to put some distance between the two couples.

“Any future plans for The Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.