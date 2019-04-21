Reese Witherspoon Looks Pretty in Pink for Easter Sunday Church Service
Reese Witherspoon is in great spirits for the holiday!
The Big Little Lies actress was spotted heading into a Sunday morning church service on Easter (April 21) in Hollywood, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon
Reese joined her family (not pictured) for the outing, looking pretty in a pink coat while her family wore pastel colored suits.
Reese and her husband Jim Toth stepped out to celebrate their friend Kate Hudson‘s 40th birthday on Friday (April 19) with a pizza-making party.
On Saturday (April 20), Reese put up a touching “Husband Appreciation Day” post on Instagram. She wrote, “Endlessly appreciative of my adorable, supportive husband. He sure knows how to keep us smiling!”
