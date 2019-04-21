Rihanna Strikes a Pose for 'Vogue Australia' - See the Pics!

Rihanna is on the cover of Vogue Australia, out on April 29.

Australia’s first female Prime Minister, the Hon. Julia Gillard, also spoke about working with Rihanna in the issue.

Here’s what the Australian Prime Minister had to say about the 31-year-old Anti pop superstar…

On Rihanna’s involvement as a global ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE): “I believe Rihanna sees education as a real enabler. She left school young because she was discovered young, so she’s conscious that she didn’t finish her own schooling. She talked to me about her brothers and how determined she’d been that they finished school, so I think she’s got this very personal sense that individual education really matters, and that’s why it’s so heartbreaking for her to see some children miss out, simply because of poverty and because of where they were born.”

On her relationship with Rihanna: “I know ours is an unusual relationship. We are from very different worlds and we’re very different ages; her childhood was very different to my upbringing in Adelaide and the world of politics is not something she has deeply immersed herself in. Likewise, no-one would ever mistake me for a rock’n’roller or a pop icon. But despite all those differences I’ve found Rihanna is very easy to be around, and very easy to have a conversation with. I’ve learnt things from her about her world I didn’t know, so it’s been a fascinating insight for me. We’ve had some really interesting conversations and clearly since spending time with her, I’ve become a fan. Not only of the music, but more importantly a fan of her work and the efforts she’s prepared to make to uplift the education of every child around the world.”

For more from Rihanna, head to Vogue.com.au.