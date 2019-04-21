Rising K-Pop Boy Band MustB Involved in Car Accident, Manager Dies at 36

MustB was involved in a horrible car accident.

The rising seven-member “I Want U” K-pop boy band, which debuted earlier in 2019, was involved in a serious accident on Sunday (April 21) on the Olympic-daero highway in Seoul, South Korea.

According to local reports, the band’s van hit the guard rail next to the road and their manager Son, 36, was critically injured and died. He was also driving the vehicle during the accident on their way back from a performance.

Four members of the group received treatment for minor injuries at a hospital. The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

Our thoughts are with the band, and their manager’s loved ones at this difficult time.