Taylor Schilling Celebrates 'Family' Premiere at 1 Hotel West Hollywood

Sun, 21 April 2019 at 9:08 am

Taylor Schilling is celebrating!

The 34-year-old Orange Is The New Black actress celebrated the premiere of Family at the soon-to-be-open 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Saturday night (April 20) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Schilling

In the movie, Kate Stone (Schilling) is career-focused, and enjoys her life that way. Her brash attitude keeps relationships at arm’s length, making her an outcast in her own right.

The comedy also stars Kate McKinnon and Brian Tyree Henry, and hit theaters on April 19. Click here to watch a trailer!
taylor schilling family premiere april 2019 01
taylor schilling family premiere april 2019 02
taylor schilling family premiere april 2019 03
taylor schilling family premiere april 2019 04
taylor schilling family premiere april 2019 05

Photos: Sara De Boer/Michael Simon Photography for 1 Hotels
