Taylor Schilling Celebrates 'Family' Premiere at 1 Hotel West Hollywood

Taylor Schilling is celebrating!

The 34-year-old Orange Is The New Black actress celebrated the premiere of Family at the soon-to-be-open 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Saturday night (April 20) in West Hollywood, Calif.

In the movie, Kate Stone (Schilling) is career-focused, and enjoys her life that way. Her brash attitude keeps relationships at arm’s length, making her an outcast in her own right.

The comedy also stars Kate McKinnon and Brian Tyree Henry, and hit theaters on April 19. Click here to watch a trailer!