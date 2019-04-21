Taylor Swift Plays Pre-'Game of Thrones' Easter Egg Tap Battle with Brother Austin - Watch!
Taylor Swift is getting into the Easter spirit with a little Game of Thrones game!
The 29-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram Story on Easter Sunday (April 21) to share a video of she and her brother Austin playing an egg game together.
While wearing a pink, sun dress and showing off the pink-dyed ends of her ponytail, Taylor and Austin battled it out in a game of egg tapping – where you and your opponent each hold a hard-boiled egg and tap the eggs to get the other’s to crack without cracking your own egg.
Watch the video of Taylor and Austin‘s battle below!