Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Attend Easter Sunday Church Service Together

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Water' During 'Sunday Service' Coachella Set - Watch!

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sun, 21 April 2019 at 10:30 pm

Who Went Home on 'American Idol' This Week? Two Singers Cut!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know the results of American Idol.

American Idol just kicked off their live show and two contestants were sent home after the public voted.

TOP 8 REVEALED: Here are the singers still in the competition!

During the show tonight, contestants sang songs from their favorite Disney movies for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

Unfortunately, at the end of the episode, two contestants had to go home.

Click through the slideshow to see which contestants were eliminated…
