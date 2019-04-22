Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Start Their Easter Sunday with Church

Gwen Stefani struts her way into church on Easter Sunday (April 21) in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old entertainer looked super chic in a leopard-print coat and thigh-high tan boots as she and longtime love Blake Shelton headed inside for Mass.

Joining the couple at church were her three kids Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5, (not pictured) along with her parents.

Last weekend, Gwen and Blake were spotted hitting the town for date night.

