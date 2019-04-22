Pink is Done Posting Photos of Her Kids on Social Media - Find Out Why

Pink is done dealing with online haters.

During her interview on Ellen, the 39-year-old entertainer addressed all of the backlash and hate she received from online trolls after she posted a photo of son Jameson, 2, – where blurred out her son’s private area – after a pelican flew into their hotel room and spent two hours with her family.

What she thought was a cute family moment was ripped apart by online mommy shamers, who even threatened to call child services on her.

Since that photo, Pink said she’s done posting photos of her kids online.

“I cried, I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family. It’s the proudest moments in my whole life,” an emotional Pink shared. “I’m prouder of my kids more than anything I’ve ever done and I just won’t share them anymore.”

Later on in the show, Pink took to the stage to perform her new song “Walk Me Home” on TV for the first time.

You can catch Pink‘s full interview on Ellen on Monday, April 22 on NBC.

