Top Stories
The 'Game of Thrones' Moment Everyone Will Be Talking About...

The 'Game of Thrones' Moment Everyone Will Be Talking About...

Ben Affleck &amp; Jennifer Garner Attend Easter Sunday Church Service Together

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Attend Easter Sunday Church Service Together

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Water' During 'Sunday Service' Coachella Set - Watch!

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Water' During 'Sunday Service' Coachella Set - Watch!

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Mon, 22 April 2019 at 12:51 am

Pink is Done Posting Photos of Her Kids on Social Media - Find Out Why

Pink is Done Posting Photos of Her Kids on Social Media - Find Out Why

Pink is done dealing with online haters.

During her interview on Ellen, the 39-year-old entertainer addressed all of the backlash and hate she received from online trolls after she posted a photo of son Jameson, 2, – where blurred out her son’s private area – after a pelican flew into their hotel room and spent two hours with her family.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pink

What she thought was a cute family moment was ripped apart by online mommy shamers, who even threatened to call child services on her.

Since that photo, Pink said she’s done posting photos of her kids online.

“I cried, I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family. It’s the proudest moments in my whole life,” an emotional Pink shared. “I’m prouder of my kids more than anything I’ve ever done and I just won’t share them anymore.”

Later on in the show, Pink took to the stage to perform her new song “Walk Me Home” on TV for the first time.

You can catch Pink‘s full interview on Ellen on Monday, April 22 on NBC.

Watch Pink’s performance inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
pink is done posting photos of her kids on social media 01
pink is done posting photos of her kids on social media 02
pink is done posting photos of her kids on social media 03
pink is done posting photos of her kids on social media 04
pink is done posting photos of her kids on social media 05
pink is done posting photos of her kids on social media 06
pink is done posting photos of her kids on social media 07
pink is done posting photos of her kids on social media 08
pink is done posting photos of her kids on social media 09
pink is done posting photos of her kids on social media 10

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Pink, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • This well-known lawyer is praising Kim Kardashian - TMZ
  • Adrienne Bailon dishes on a possible Cheetah Girls reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are thrilled Adele and her husband split - TooFab
  • Anjelica Huston is slamming the fur industry - The Hollywood Reporter
  • James Maslow is baring his hot six-pack! - Just Jared Jr