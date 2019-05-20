Aaron Carter Says Michael Jackson Did One Thing That Was 'A Little Bit Inappropriate'

Aaron Carter is opening up about his relationship with Michael Jackson.

The 31-year-old singer has joined the cast of the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition – and he will be sharing his thoughts on the controversial Leaving Neverland documentary where Wade Robson and James Safechuck accuse the late King of Pop of molesting them as boys.

In a clip from the season, Aaron defends Michael as a “good guy.”

“Michael was a really good guy, as far as I know, a really good guy,” Aaron says. “He never did anything that was inappropriate.”

However, Aaron did add “Except for one time. There was one thing that he did that was a little bit inappropriate.” Aaron didn’t elaborate further than that.

Aaron was 14-years-old when he met Michael back in 2001. Over the years, Aaron shut down rumors that Michael came onto him sexually saying, “Nothing happened between me and Michael…We have a normal friendship. There’s nothing sexual to it.”

The new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition premieres later this year on WE tv.