Top Stories
'Game of Thrones' Author George R.R. Martin Opens Up About His Planned Ending For Novels

'Game of Thrones' Author George R.R. Martin Opens Up About His Planned Ending For Novels

Eva Mendes &amp; Ryan Gosling Are Struggling to Teach Their Kids Spanish

Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Are Struggling to Teach Their Kids Spanish

Ciara is Going to Harvard Business School!

Ciara is Going to Harvard Business School!

Jenelle Evans Is Still with David Eason &amp; There's Photo Proof

Jenelle Evans Is Still with David Eason & There's Photo Proof

Mon, 20 May 2019 at 11:33 pm

Andrew Sevener: 'The Voice' 2019 Finale Performance Videos - Watch Now!

Andrew Sevener: 'The Voice' 2019 Finale Performance Videos - Watch Now!

Andrew Sevener just took the stage for the last time as a contestant on The Voice on Monday (May 20) in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old contestant, who is a member of Team Blake Shelton, performed three different times during night one of the season 16 finale.

Andrew started the night with his duet with Blake, performing “All Right Now” by Free. He followed up with his original song “Rural Route Rising” and finished the night with Hinder‘s “Lips of an Angel.”

The Voice finale airs on Tuesday (May 21) on NBC.

Click inside to watch the other performances…
Just Jared on Facebook
andrew sevener on the voice 2019 final performance 01
andrew sevener on the voice 2019 final performance 02
andrew sevener on the voice 2019 final performance 03
andrew sevener on the voice 2019 final performance 04
andrew sevener on the voice 2019 final performance 05
andrew sevener on the voice 2019 final performance 06
andrew sevener on the voice 2019 final performance 07
andrew sevener on the voice 2019 final performance 08
andrew sevener on the voice 2019 final performance 09
andrew sevener on the voice 2019 final performance 10
andrew sevener on the voice 2019 final performance 11
andrew sevener on the voice 2019 final performance 12
andrew sevener on the voice 2019 final performance 13
andrew sevener on the voice 2019 final performance 14
andrew sevener on the voice 2019 final performance 15
andrew sevener on the voice 2019 final performance 16
andrew sevener on the voice 2019 final performance 17
andrew sevener on the voice 2019 final performance 18

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Andrew Sevener, The Voice

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katharine McPhee and David Foster just got their marriage license - TMZ
  • Elle Fanning had a medical emergency at Cannes - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she struggled with porn addiction - TooFab
  • Sophie Turner is opening up about the worst day of her life - Just Jared Jr