Andrew Sevener: 'The Voice' 2019 Finale Performance Videos - Watch Now!

Andrew Sevener just took the stage for the last time as a contestant on The Voice on Monday (May 20) in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old contestant, who is a member of Team Blake Shelton, performed three different times during night one of the season 16 finale.

Andrew started the night with his duet with Blake, performing “All Right Now” by Free. He followed up with his original song “Rural Route Rising” and finished the night with Hinder‘s “Lips of an Angel.”

The Voice finale airs on Tuesday (May 21) on NBC.

