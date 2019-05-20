'Bachelorette' Guys Strip Down in Photos from First Group Date!

Luke P. flexes his muscles while posing on stage in a speedo for the first group date of the season on The Bachelorette‘s May 20 episode.

Hannah Brown hosts a pageant for eight hopeful bachelors with famous drag queens Alaska and Alyssa Edwards, and renowned runway coach Miss J. Alexander from America’s Next Top Model.

It looks like we’re going to see all of the guys on the date strip down to their skivvies! Hannah will go on two group dates and one one-on-one date during the episode.

See which five guys are considered the frontrunners to possibly win Hannah‘s heart.

45+ pictures inside from the first group date on The Bachelorette‘s current season…