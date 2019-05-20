Top Stories
Mon, 20 May 2019 at 9:48 pm

Billy Porter & 'Pose' Cast Win Champion Award at GLSEN Respect Awards 2019

Billy Porter & 'Pose' Cast Win Champion Award at GLSEN Respect Awards 2019

Billy Porter and his Pose castmates accept the Champion Award at the 2019 GLSEN Respect Awards!

The 49-year-old performer and his co-stars teamed up for the event held at Cipriani 42nd on Monday (May 20) in New York City.

Billy was joined by MJ Rodriguez and Dominique Jackson.

Also in attendance were their other co-stars Dyllon Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Our Lady J, and writer and co-executive producer Steven Canals.

The event was hosted by Star Trek: Discovery‘s Wilson Cruz. The View‘s Rosie Perez and was also there to show her support.

The GLSEN Respect Awards were introduced in 2004 by GLSEN, the leading education organization working to create safe and inclusive K-12 schools for LGBTQ youth. Held annually in Los Angeles and New York, the award show honors the work of student leaders, educators, community organizers, influencers, and corporations who serve as exemplary role models and have made a significant impact on the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth.

Season two of Pose premieres on June 11 on FX!

15+ pictures inside of Billy Porter and the Pose cast at the event…

Photos: Getty
