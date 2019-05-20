Bradley Cooper & Carey Mulligan Will Perform with Philadelphia Orchestra

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan will be taking part in the Philadelphia Orchestra’s performance of Leonard Bernstein‘s Candide next month!

The 44-year-old A Star is Born actor and the 33-year-old The Great Gatsby actress will be narrating the orchestra’s performance led by music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin at the Kimmel Center on June 20, 21, and 22, the orchestra has announced.

Bradley has been working with Yannick as he prepares to star and direct in a Bernstein biopic.

Back in January, Bradley sat in on Yannick‘s live performance of “Pelléas et Mélisande” at the MET.