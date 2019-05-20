Top Stories
Sansa Stark's Hair in 'GOT' Finale Has a Hidden Meaning!

Sansa Stark's Hair in 'GOT' Finale Has a Hidden Meaning!

Aaron Carter Says Michael Jackson Did One Thing That Was 'A Little Bit Inappropriate'

Aaron Carter Says Michael Jackson Did One Thing That Was 'A Little Bit Inappropriate'

Ryan Reynolds Begins Filming Video Game Movie 'Free Guy'

Ryan Reynolds Begins Filming Video Game Movie 'Free Guy'

Jenelle Evans Is Still with David Eason &amp; There's Photo Proof

Jenelle Evans Is Still with David Eason & There's Photo Proof

Mon, 20 May 2019 at 4:35 pm

Channing Tatum Leaves Thirsty Comment on Jessie J's Instagram Photo!

Channing Tatum Leaves Thirsty Comment on Jessie J's Instagram Photo!

Channing Tatum isn’t holding back his affection for girlfriend Jessie J!

The 39-year-old actor left a thirsty comment on the 31-year-old singer’s recent – and super sexy – Instagram post.

Jessie shared a photo of herself – which she has now deleted – walking through a meadow while wearing a sheer dress showing off her thong underwear.

Jessie captioned the photo, “This picture is the opposite of my mood Stressy J Doing knee slides through my house trying to pack at the speed of light. You know when you have SOOOO much to do you laugh at yourself then start to cry and then laugh again and then cry more. Then need a snack.”

Channing then commented on the photo, “Can I be the snack?” along with the hand raising emoji.

You can check out their exchange here.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Channing Tatum, Jessie J

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kate Middleton shares adorable new photos of all three of her kids! - TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard has been named a series regular on Snowpiercer - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter reacts to the Game of Thrones finale - TooFab
  • Find out how JoJo Siwa celebrated her 16th birthday - Just Jared Jr