Channing Tatum Leaves Thirsty Comment on Jessie J's Instagram Photo!

Channing Tatum isn’t holding back his affection for girlfriend Jessie J!

The 39-year-old actor left a thirsty comment on the 31-year-old singer’s recent – and super sexy – Instagram post.

Jessie shared a photo of herself – which she has now deleted – walking through a meadow while wearing a sheer dress showing off her thong underwear.

Jessie captioned the photo, “This picture is the opposite of my mood Stressy J Doing knee slides through my house trying to pack at the speed of light. You know when you have SOOOO much to do you laugh at yourself then start to cry and then laugh again and then cry more. Then need a snack.”

Channing then commented on the photo, “Can I be the snack?” along with the hand raising emoji.

You can check out their exchange here.