Christie Brinkley is Showing Off Her Insanely Hot Bikini Body!

Christie Brinkley proves once again that age is just a number!

Th 65-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday morning (May 20) to share a couple shots of herself rolling around in the waves while posing in a black, string bikini.

“Early Morning Swim ..Fish we’re jumping Pelicans swooping by and warm Rays of Sunshine …just soaking it all in ! #luckyhousepc,” Christie captioned the photos.

While we don’t know exactly where in the she is staying, Christie has been sharing a ton of stunning photos and videos from her vacation with daughters Alexa Ray Joel, 20, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 20.