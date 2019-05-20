Top Stories
'Game of Thrones' Author George R.R. Martin Opens Up About His Planned Ending For Novels

Eva Mendes &amp; Ryan Gosling Are Struggling to Teach Their Kids Spanish

Ciara is Going to Harvard Business School!

Jenelle Evans Is Still with David Eason &amp; There's Photo Proof

Mon, 20 May 2019 at 9:09 pm

Ciara is Going to Harvard Business School!

Ciara is Going to Harvard Business School!

Exciting news for Ciara!

The 33-year-old “Level Up” singer got accepted into Harvard University.

She’ll be attending the Ivy League’s Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program.

“I always dreamt of going to college, but by God’s grace, my music career took me on a path that I’m so thankful for,” Ciara captioned an Instagram photo of herself rocking a sweater from the university.

“This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement!” she added. “Thank you @anitaelberse for a once in in a lifetime opportunity to attend @Harvard BEMS. #WhyNotHER.”
Credit: Noam Galai; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ciara

