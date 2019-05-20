Top Stories
Sansa Stark's Hair in 'GOT' Finale Has a Hidden Meaning!

Aaron Carter Says Michael Jackson Did One Thing That Was 'A Little Bit Inappropriate'

Ryan Reynolds Begins Filming Video Game Movie 'Free Guy'

Jenelle Evans Is Still with David Eason &amp; There's Photo Proof

Mon, 20 May 2019 at 2:55 pm

Dacre Montgomery Goes Shirtless For New 'Stranger Things' Teaser

Dacre Montgomery Goes Shirtless For New 'Stranger Things' Teaser

Dacre Montgomery is taking his lifeguard role very seriously as he calls out a kid running around the pool in this new teaser for Stranger Things!

Premiering on July 4th, the season will highlight that it’s summer in Hawkins and that Billy (Montgomery) is very popular among the moms at the community pool.

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfgard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matazarro, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Winona Ryder and David Harbour will also be returning for the new episodes.

Check out the trailer below!
Photos: Netflix
