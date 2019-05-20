Top Stories
Sansa Stark's Hair in 'GOT' Finale Has a Hidden Meaning!

Aaron Carter Says Michael Jackson Did One Thing That Was 'A Little Bit Inappropriate'

Ryan Reynolds Begins Filming Video Game Movie 'Free Guy'

Jenelle Evans Is Still with David Eason &amp; There's Photo Proof

Mon, 20 May 2019 at 4:36 pm

Dakota Fanning Joins Sister Elle For Cannes' Trophee Chopard Dinner

Dakota Fanning Joins Sister Elle For Cannes' Trophee Chopard Dinner

Dakota is pretty in pink as she arrives for the Official Trophee Chopard Dinner Photocall during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on Monday night (May 20) in Cannes, France.

The 25-year-old actress, wearing a Rodarte gown with Chopard jewels, met up with her sister and jury member for the festival, Elle Fanning.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elle Fanning

If you don’t know, the Trophée Chopard highlights the up-and-coming generation of the international film industry and shrewdly wagers on the talents of tomorrow by rewarding both a young actress and a young actor poised for a successful career on the silver screen.

This year, the event will honor François Civil and Florence Pugh.

FYI: Elle wore a Prada gown, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and Chopard jewels.
