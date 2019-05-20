Dakota Fanning Joins Sister Elle For Cannes' Trophee Chopard Dinner

Dakota is pretty in pink as she arrives for the Official Trophee Chopard Dinner Photocall during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on Monday night (May 20) in Cannes, France.

The 25-year-old actress, wearing a Rodarte gown with Chopard jewels, met up with her sister and jury member for the festival, Elle Fanning.

If you don’t know, the Trophée Chopard highlights the up-and-coming generation of the international film industry and shrewdly wagers on the talents of tomorrow by rewarding both a young actress and a young actor poised for a successful career on the silver screen.

This year, the event will honor François Civil and Florence Pugh.

FYI: Elle wore a Prada gown, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and Chopard jewels.