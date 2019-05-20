Emma Thompson Rocks Sneakers to 'Late Night' Screening in London

Emma Thompson kept it casual for a screening of Late Night!

The 60-year-old actress hit the red carpet on Monday evening (May 20) at Picturehouse Central in London, England.

Emma showed her style in a matching flowy red top and pants set paired with cool white sneakers.

In the upcoming flick, Emma plays a groundbreaking talk-show host, who after almost 30 years, suspects she may soon be losing her coveted seat on late-night television unless she manages a game-changing transformation.

It also stars and was produced by Mindy Kaling.

Check out the latest trailer for the film!

Late Night hits theaters on June 7th!