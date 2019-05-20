Eva Longoria Dazzles the Red Carpet at Global Gift Initiative Event!

Eva Longoria strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2019 Global Gift Initiative Event on Monday (May 20) in Cannes, France.

The 44-year-old actress/director dazzled in a sparkling, navy dress as she attended the event held during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

The day before, Eva joined Salma Hayek at the 2019 Kering Women in Motion Awards.

After the event, Eva took to Instagram to share a super sweet message about Salma.

“I love this woman. She is full of life and energy and passion. To witness her is to bask in pure light. Truly a special, special woman,” Eva wrote. “She’s soooo beautiful on the outside but her heart and mind are the most attractive things about her! Love you @salmahayek ❤️❤️❤️

