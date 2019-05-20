Top Stories
Mon, 20 May 2019 at 8:57 pm

Gerard Butler Gets to Work on New Project in Malibu

Gerard Butler is hard at work on a new project!

The 49-year-old Hunter Killer actor was spotted filming in the hills on Monday (May 20) in Malibu, Calif.

He donned a pastel yellow button-up shirt, black pants, and white shoes, carrying a messenger bag over his shoulder.

ICYMI, the trailer for Gerard‘s new movie Angel Has Fallen recently debuted – check it out here!

He’s also starring in the upcoming comedy All-Star Weekend.
  • Wondering

    I wish JJ would have stated what he is working on.

  • Sonia

    Oh my…no words…😍

  • Yeah Right

    Maybe another commercial?

  • Sonia

    Wonder what happened to MB’s ‘business’ IG ac? After a flurry of activity, she hasn’t posted in weeks. Wonder if she was told to ‘behave’ or if she’s too busy ‘thinking’ about all that ‘work’ she does. :)

  • Sonia

    It does look like a commercial. Or perhaps promo interview/shoot for AHF? Just guessing, of course. He’s always full of surprises after all, lol.

  • les

    Looks like another interview is in the works, GQ again?

  • Cowdoc

    I expect her posting the second he gets on a plane heading away from Malibu. That lack of attention…..sigh….LOL