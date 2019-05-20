Gerard Butler Gets to Work on New Project in Malibu

Gerard Butler is hard at work on a new project!

The 49-year-old Hunter Killer actor was spotted filming in the hills on Monday (May 20) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gerard Butler

He donned a pastel yellow button-up shirt, black pants, and white shoes, carrying a messenger bag over his shoulder.

ICYMI, the trailer for Gerard‘s new movie Angel Has Fallen recently debuted – check it out here!

He’s also starring in the upcoming comedy All-Star Weekend.