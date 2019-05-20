Hugh Jackman Launched His World Tour & the Set List Will Fulfill Your 'Million Dreams'

Hugh Jackman launched his The Man. The Music. The Show. world tour a couple weeks ago and fans going to one of the shows are in for a treat!

We got our hands on the set list for the show and Hugh is performing nearly all of the songs he is known for, including tunes from The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables, and his Tony-winning role in Broadway’s The Boy from Oz.

Hugh has even brought his The Greatest Showman co-star Keala Settle on tour with him so she can sing “This Is Me” for the audience. He just confirmed that she will be on every European date and he’s working on securing her for the U.S. shows as well.

The European tour dates end on June 3 and Hugh will kick off the U.S. leg on June 18.

Click inside to see the full set list for Hugh Jackman’s tour…

Hugh Jackman – Concert Tour Set List

ACT ONE

1. The Greatest Show (from The Greatest Showman)

2. Come Alive (from The Greatest Showman)

3. Gaston (from Beauty and the Beast)

4. The Way You Look Tonight

5. I’ve Been Everywhere

6. You Will Be Found (from Dear Evan Hansen)

7. This Is Me (from The Greatest Showman) featuring Keala Settle

8. Les Miserables medley (Valjean’s Soliloquy / I Dreamed a Dream / One Day More)

ACT TWO

9. The Boy from Oz medley (Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do) / Don’t Cry Out Loud / I Honestly Love You / Quiet Please, There’s a Lady on Stage / I Go to Rio)

10. Tenterfield Saddler

11. A Million Dreams (from The Greatest Showman)

12. Broadway Medley (Luck Be a Lady / Singin’ in the Rain / I Got Rhythm / Steppin’ Out With My Baby / Sing Sing Sing)

13. Nomad Two Worlds – Art Song

14. Nomad Two Worlds – Inhibition

15. Over the Rainbow (from The Wizard of Oz)

16. Mack the Knife

17. From Now On (from The Greatest Showman)

18. Once Before I Go (from The Boy from Oz)