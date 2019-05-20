Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Porn Addiction: 'It Was Filling An Emptiness'

Jada Pinkett Smith is getting candid about her past problematic relationship with porn.

The 47-year-old actress explained that she “had a little porn addiction” in the past during the latest episode of Red Table Talk.

“I wasn’t in a relationship when I had a porn addiction, believe it or not, thank goodness…I actually feel like I was using ‘addiction’ a little lightly. And maybe I’ll say now that I had an unhealthy relationship to porn at one point in my life where I was trying to practice abstinence,” Jada said.

She continued, “It was actually like filling an emptiness, at least you think it is…It gives you false expectations as far as sexual interaction. I can definitely see with men: how a woman should always be willing and ready, he should be able to have sex however he wants anywhere and any position, anywhere, and you should enjoy it no matter what.”

Jada went on to discuss the detrimental effects of porn on a person’s career and personal relationships.

Watch the entire episode here…