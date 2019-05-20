Top Stories
Sansa Stark's Hair in 'GOT' Finale Has a Hidden Meaning!

Aaron Carter Says Michael Jackson Did One Thing That Was 'A Little Bit Inappropriate'

Ryan Reynolds Begins Filming Video Game Movie 'Free Guy'

Jenelle Evans Is Still with David Eason & There's Photo Proof

Mon, 20 May 2019 at 5:08 pm

Jennifer Aniston Reveals If She's Better Friends with Reese Witherspoon or Ellen DeGeneres - Watch!

It’s the battle of the BFF!

During Reese Witherspoon‘s appearance on Ellen, the ladies brought up mutual friend Jennifer Aniston – and then got into a war about who was better friends with her.

“She told me she was so excited to work with me because she was tired of hanging out with you,” Reese teased.

Ellen then responded, “Delusional.”

At the end of the show, Ellen calls up Jen to have her settle once and for all who she is closer with – Ellen or Reese.

Watch the clip to find out who Jen chose a her better friend!
