Sansa Stark's Hair in 'GOT' Finale Has a Hidden Meaning!

Aaron Carter Says Michael Jackson Did One Thing That Was 'A Little Bit Inappropriate'

Ryan Reynolds Begins Filming Video Game Movie 'Free Guy'

Jenelle Evans Is Still with David Eason & There's Photo Proof

Mon, 20 May 2019 at 5:38 pm

Johnny Depp Continues to Deny Amber Heard's Allegations of Abuse

Johnny Depp Continues to Deny Amber Heard's Allegations of Abuse

Johnny Depp is speaking out in a lengthy declaration submitted to the court as part of his $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 55-year-old actor is continuing to deny Amber‘s allegations of domestic violence and he’s speaking out in his own words for the first time.

“I have denied Ms. Heard’s allegations vehemently since she first made them in May 2016, when she walked into court to obtain a temporary restraining order with painted-on bruises that witnesses and surveillance footage show she did not possess each day of the preceding week. I will continue to deny them for the rest of my life. I never abused Ms. Heard or any other woman,” Johnny said in the court documents, obtained by The Blast.

Johnny says that he filed the defamation lawsuit “not only to clear my name and restore my reputation, but to attempt to bring clarity to the women and men whose lives have been harmed by abuse and who have been repeatedly lied to by Ms. Heard purporting to be their spokesperson.”

Throughout the declaration, Johnny goes over the incidents cited by Amber and refutes all of them.

“Notwithstanding Ms. Heard’s false domestic abuse allegations about me, there was actual, documented domestic violence in our relationship: she was the perpetrator, and I was the victim,” Johnny said. “While mixing prescription amphetamines and non-prescription drugs with alcohol, Ms. Heard committed innumerable acts of domestic violence against me, often in the presence of third party witnesses, which in some instances caused me serious bodily injury.”

You can read the full declaration on TheBlast.com.

Photos: Getty
Getty
